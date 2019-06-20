By being ‘pushy,’ the U.S. women’s national soccer team became great

The women have played almost a quarter of their home games on artificial turf, the lawsuit says, while the men have almost never been asked to play on the fake stuff that players say is harder on their bodies. The men have been asked to play on artificial turf just once since 1994, not long after the women boycotted a game on artificial turf. There’s no logical reason for the women to be forced to play on inferior fields, but U.S. Soccer seemed to make every effort to ensure the men always play on natural grass, including laying temporary grass over artificial turf fields while the women, even when playing at the same venue, weren’t offered the same.