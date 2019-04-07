Why Finland comes out on top on happiness and more

Every year the government makes public the tax data of all its citizens and corporations on what has come to be called National Envy Day. Where in the U.S., the wealthy go to great pains to keep their finances out of the public eye — and might brag privately about dodging taxes — in Finland most would be shamed if caught not paying their fair share. For instance, the CEO of SuperCell, a major mobile games company, said in 2014, “We’ve received a lot of help from society, and now it is our turn to pay back.”