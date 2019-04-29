We went back one last time after the Camp fire. We'll never call it home again

We do not plan to rebuild. There is a problem with toxicity in the water and maybe ground contamination beyond what will soon be scraped away. It’s desolate as hell up there, and to see daily what is gone, we think, would be painful. Our neighbor, decades younger, is probably going to buy our lot for what it will cost to pay for the cleanup, about $14,000, which was factored in to our insurance settlement. We are well satisfied with where we are in Sacramento. If anyone landed on their feet in this upheaval it is surely us — near our younger daughter, in a pretty neighborhood, with a good landlord — though I wouldn’t wish this kind of move on anyone.