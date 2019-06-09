I got through college the hard way — and I'm grateful for it

The community college system was proposed more than half a century ago by Harry Truman’s Commission on Higher Education to create access and opportunities for higher education for everybody who wants to work hard. I am immensely grateful for having had that opportunity, and I will do everything I can to see that those who come after me do as well. This is what America is all about and this is why investing in our public education system is essential for the future of our nation. I have always wanted to build things, including better opportunities and a stronger and more equitable nation.