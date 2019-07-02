Democrats favor immigration, which is why they should stop stumping for open borders

Harris and her fellow candidates seem to be ignorant of these facts, and equally ignorant of our refugee/asylum statute, which since 1980 has provided admission to undocumented entrants who can show a “well-founded fear of persecution” on a variety of grounds; in 2018, 30% of applicants succeeded. One ground is “membership in a particular social group.” It is debatable whether this should be interpreted broadly to protect those who fear gang violence in Central America’s northern triangle. But granting asylum to the countless number now at our border whose only claim appears to be abject poverty would go far beyond human rights law and undermine its workability.