California’s cannabis marketplace is a mess. Here’s how to fix it

Using advertising and literature to point out the dangers of untested, potentially harmful cannabis products is expensive and unlikely to produce meaningful results. For a savings of 30% to 40%, most consumers will take their chances, particularly since the idea of testing for toxins and potency did not exist prior to 2018 in California. No one cared about these things in 2017, so why start worrying now? The answer to the question, “Why take the risk?” is simple. “Because I’m saving a lot of money and I haven’t had a problem in the past.”