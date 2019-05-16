Counties rarely collect fees imposed on those formerly jailed. So why keep charging them?

Like Robles, most people leaving jail simply cannot afford the fees. Consequently, most governments collect little from them. Los Angeles County, for example, spends more to collect probation fees than they bring in, according to an analysis of public records by the Policy Advocacy Clinic at the UC Berkeley School of Law. The ACLU of Southern California and the Western Center on Law & Poverty also contributed to the analysis. In the last fiscal year, the county spent $3.9 million on collections to bring in $3.4 million in adult probation fees — for a net loss of $500,000, the clinic found, and the county collected only 4% of fees on active probation cases. Most counties collect so little from the fees they do not even track what they bring in, according to the clinic.