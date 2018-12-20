The LAPD's pedestrian safety program is just a jaywalker's Get Out of Jail Free card

The problem is particularly acute in neighborhoods the Los Angeles Department of Transportation refers to as “underserved communities.” According to the website for the city’s Vision Zero project, which seeks to eliminate all traffic deaths in Los Angeles by 2025, “65% of all deaths and severe injuries involving people walking occur on just 6% of our streets.” It should come as no surprise that the majority of these streets can be found in downtown, South Los Angeles, East Hollywood, Koreatown.