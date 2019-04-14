The joy of audio books

My first experience listening to audio books was with my children, early in the Harry Potter era, when the books were just being published. I had taken the kids on a skiing adventure in upstate New York, where I discovered they were committed non-skiers. Instead, they swam in the little motel’s pool, and we listened to the discs of “The Prisoner of Azkaban” every chance we got. We’d rush to the car to go bowling, and then linger to listen. We’d hurry to the car to get a meal, then linger again, reluctant to step out of the story.