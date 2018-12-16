Advertisement

$100 million for a wedding in India is an abomination

Dec 16, 2018 | 3:00 AM
Isha Ambani, seen with two of her brothers, takes part in a traditional marriage ritual as part of a wedding reported to have cost about $100 million. (AFP/Getty Images)

To the editor: The people of India are on average very poor. Millions there live in squalid conditions.

Yet multibillionaire Mukesh Ambani decided that $100 million would be better spent on his daughter’s wedding than on improving the lot of his countrymen. I know it would have been an enormous sacrifice, but he probably could have thrown a decent wedding for her if he had only spent $50 million or so and used the rest to address the plight of so many of the Indian people.

I wonder how average Indians felt about this great event.

Alvin S. Michaelson, Marina del Rey

