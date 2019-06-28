We complain there are no beds for migrants, but hassle Wayfair for providing them. How does that make sense?

To the editor: Wayfair, Bank of America, and other businesses who have provided or may provide relief for migrants captured after illegally crossing the border into the U.S. are punished for providing beds, other furniture, supplies for these detainees. Soon, grocers will be forced to stop providing food. How does this help those people? We complain there are no beds, but hassle those providing them. It's not just Congress that has its collective head on sideways.