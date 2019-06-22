Listen to men who do not want their unborn children aborted

Today, there are clinics with staff members who meet with both women and men for guidance on unplanned pregnancies. As a volunteer and board member at one of these clinics, I personally meet with men to counsel them with a holistic approach involving the physical, emotional and spiritual aspects of pregnancy, childbirth and parenthood in addition to choices of adoption and abortion. This is exactly what “choice” is supposed to be. Women too receive the same counseling, but with the medical component of pregnancy tests and an ultrasound, and all for free.