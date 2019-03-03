‘Love at first sight’: Remembering Andre Previn’s musical genius

To the editor: I first saw Andre Previn at the Hollywood Bowl in 1965, and it was love at first sight. (“Andre Previn, former L.A. Phil music director and four-time Oscar winner, dies at 89,” Feb. 28)
I remember going backstage after the concert, where it was crowded with movie stars — but the autograph I wanted was Previn’s. I still have the album of his jazz variations on the “My Fair Lady” score that he signed for me so many years ago.
I saw Previn many times at the Hollywood Bowl after that, especially while he was music director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic in the late 1980s.
I remember so well Previn conducting Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2, Grieg’s Piano Concerto in A minor and Gershwin’s Concerto in F from the keyboard. What an incredibly talented man.
The music world will miss his genius. I will miss him.
Susanne Gordon, Granada Hills
