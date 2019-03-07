Enough with the sexist freakout over Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

To the editor: I don’t know whether I’m a fan of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) or not, but the criticisms of her are beyond ridiculous.
She took an Uber instead of the subway. Merciful heavens! Flood of outrage! And judging from the comments about her, it would be very dangerous for her to ride the subway.
The underlying problem here, of course, is that she’s a woman. Male elected officials take numerous little pleasure jaunts, on private jets, that cost tens of thousands of dollars. Does anybody care? Of course not — those are just “perks.”
But God forbid that women should ever get a Lyft.
Lora Sigler, San Pedro
