British ambassador’s unforgivable sin: Telling the truth about Trump

To the editor: With the resignation of Britain’s ambassador to the United States, it should be apparent even to Donald Trump’s die-hard supporters what his unique qualifications for the presidency are.
He brings an unerring lack of diplomatic tact, an unmatched ignorance of the world, and an unqualified sense of self-importance. That he is so proud of these qualities speaks volumes about him.
Unfortunately, it does the same for the lemmings who mindlessly follow him.
Michael D. Mauer, Los Angeles
..
To the editor: Has there ever been a more high-profile illustration of Freud’s notion of projection than our president’s schoolyard bullying tweets?
Although there’s a long list of infantile examples to choose from, Trump’s tweet calling Britain’s now-former ambassador to the U.S. “wacky” and “a very stupid guy” may take the proverbial cake.
Vincent Brook, Los Angeles
..
To the editor: In order to form appropriate foreign policy, a leader needs a succinct and accurate assessment of other countries’ governments. A leader relies on his or her ambassadors to provide that.
So I put forth the question: How does one write a politically correct message that accurately portrays a foreign leader who is erratic, unpredictable, selfish, bigoted and egotistical?
Gregg Ferry, Carlsbad
..
To the editor: In law school we learned that “truth is an absolute defense.”
Perhaps it’s not diplomatically, but in this case, it is “absolutely defensible.”
Tom Hilt, Sherman Oaks
Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook