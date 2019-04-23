There are places to learn besides ‘elite’ colleges

To the editor: As a counselor at Cleveland High School in Reseda, I see kids and parents every day who are anxious and worried about college. Therapist Anja Stadelmann Wright’s belief that giving students extra time to take the SAT might ease this nervousness doesn’t address the underlying cause for anxiety, which is the belief that without straight A’s, high SAT scores and extensive community service, kids won’t get into an elite college, and thus will be failures in life.