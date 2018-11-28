Solitary confinement is not a humane alternative to the death penalty

To the editor: A reader wrote a letter regarding her opposition to capital punishment. While I agree with her assessment, I was astonished to find that she advocates solitary confinement for life in lieu of execution, with no amenities at all.
Certainly this is less bloodthirsty than putting a person to death, but such punishment dooms the prisoner to the agony of a slow descent into insanity. Is that more humane than capital punishment?
Please read the introduction in Lisa Guenther’s book, “Solitary Confinement: Social Death and its Afterlives,” to come to an understanding of what happens to prisoners completely separated from human contact.
Anneke Mendiola, Santa Ana
