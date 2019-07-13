Draft Nancy Pelosi for president. She knows how to beat Trump

To the editor: Watching the Democratic candidates for president, I am brought back to the 1928 contest between Democrat Al Smith and Republican Herbert Hoover, the first presidential campaign I remember. As we all know, Smith, a big-city progressive, lost to Hoover, who went on the preside over the 1929 stock market crash and the early years of the Great Depression. Smith was a Roman Catholic who could not overcome voters’ anti-Catholic bias. (“Are Democrats helping Trump by promising healthcare to undocumented migrants?” July 9)