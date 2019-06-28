The Democratic candidates 'debates' are a real snooze

To the editor: After a long and puffy speech by Stephen Douglas during one of the Lincoln-Douglas debates, Lincoln asked the audience, "How many legs would a horse have if you called his tail a leg?" "Five," called out some of the onlookers. "Four," replied Lincoln. "Calling a tail a leg doesn't make it true." Similarly, calling the gathering of the Democratic presidential candidates this week a "debate" doesn't make it true. (“The Democratic presidential candidates will do something tonight, just don’t call it a debate,” opinion, June 26)