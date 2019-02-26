That Dianne Feinstein video highlights missed opportunities

To the editor: Conflict is the red meat of journalism, so the L.A. Times’ article, “Flap over Dianne Feinstein lecturing children in viral video underscores Democrats’ split on ‘Green New Deal,’” chews through divisions on the ambitious climate change-fighting proposal with abandon, if not glee.
But after watching both the edited and unedited video of the senator’s meeting with the Sunrise Movement children, I was struck by the missed opportunity. Instead of talking about pragmatic considerations, Feinstein could have said this: “I strongly support your vision for addressing climate change that is giving us all hope. We need your energy and we must make progress, and I will do everything I can.”
What if instead of highlighting conflict, the media stepped back and looked at the bigger picture? What are the real costs of not setting ambitious goals to take on climate change?
Mary Byrd, Santa Barbara
