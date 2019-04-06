Saving the Salton Sea isn’t just California’s problem, says Sen. Dianne Feinstein

To the editor: I agree with the March 29 editorial that projects to cover the shrinking Salton Sea’s exposed shoreline are desperately needed to prevent an environmental and public health crisis.
In the recent farm bill, I secured provisions that made the Salton Sea eligible for Department of Agriculture conservation funding for the first time. We’re now working with Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to make additional funds available as quickly as possible to support conservation efforts at the Salton Sea.
Addressing the Salton Sea’s shoreline problems is only one step needed to improve environmental conditions for Imperial County residents. I’m also pushing the Trump administration and Mexico to stop raw sewage and toxic waste from flowing north across the border on the New River, which empties into the Salton Sea.
These problems demand an all-of-the-above approach. We need federal, state and local officials to all buy in and work together. The serious problems facing the Salton Sea and Imperial County demand that we do.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.)
