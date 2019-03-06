An LAPD captain's car was found crashed and abandoned. Why is he collecting almost double his pay?

To the editor: I read with utter disgust about Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Jeff Nolte, whose unmarked car was found crashed and abandoned in January after witnesses reported seeing a damaged vehicle being driven recklessly on the freeway.
This is no ordinary citizen; rather, Nolte was a commander in the LAPD at the time. Further, he enrolled in the Deferred Retirement Option Plan days after the incident. Now he is on paid administrative leave collecting two checks.
At the very least, Nolte should be dropped from the DROP program in addition to his demotion from commander to captain. As my late mother would say, what chutzpah.
Jeff Hershow, Woodland Hills
..
To the editor: How lucky that an LAPD commander was able to sign up for DROP so he can double his pay, even after he was put on home duty amid an investigation into his wrecked car being found abandoned.
So what if he was demoted? He’s still getting rich.
Too bad teachers didn’t have such a sweet deal when I retired after 40 years. I even got cheated out of two-thirds of my Social Security.
Please drop DROP. I hate a bad apple getting rich off my taxes.
Cheryl Clark, Long Beach
