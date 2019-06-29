An old onion in my fridge carried a surprisingly profound message

To the editor: Amy Koss’ story about a potato patch giving hope reverberated with me. I, too, had a vegetable stagnating in the rear of my fridge. My vegetable was a once-white onion, which had sprouted beautiful green shoots on its slimy, brown body.
I cut around its core, leaving the 5-inch shoots on top and straggly roots on the bottom intact. I buried the remains next to my potted Home Depot tomato plant, where I would be sure to water both at the same time daily.
After a few months, I could not stand it anymore, so I dug up the corpse. Lo and behold, there were two golf-ball-size fresh white onions clinging to each other like conjoined twins! The message to me was that just because you can’t see it does not mean that it is not alive and well.
Kay Baur, Los Angeles
