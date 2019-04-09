Rep. Jim Jordan’s ridiculous objection to subpoenaing a Trump political appointee

To the editor: The complaint by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) that House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings’ (D-Md.) subpoena of former White House personnel director Carl Kline is improper seems like an attempt to deflect from the real issue, which is that a career civil service adjudicator reported being overruled by Kline on the denial of security clearances for some of President Trump’s appointees.
Jordan states that Kline offered to testify voluntarily. What he didn’t say is that on April 1, Cummings said in an interview with CNN that Kline’s attorney wanted to work out an agreement on what topics could be part of Kline’s hearing.
Top-secret information disclosed to unauthorized sources can reasonably be expected to cause grave damage to our national security. All topics regarding national security should be on this committee’s table.
Katharine Ellis, San Diego
To the editor: Why on Earth would you waste space by printing a letter from Jordan criticizing Cummings for attempting to uncover possibly nefarious deeds by the Trump administration?
Did you forget about the Benghazi show that he and Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) put on to discredit former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton?
For 11 hours during one hearing in 2015, they hammered her with snide comments and disgusting innuendo. They accomplished their goal, as the Republican leadership bragged about the subsequent drop in her poll ratings.
Now, Jordan hypocritically cries foul.
John L. Uelmen, Newbury Park
