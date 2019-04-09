Rep. Jim Jordan’s ridiculous objection to subpoenaing a Trump political appointee

To the editor: The complaint by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) that House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings’ (D-Md.) subpoena of former White House personnel director Carl Kline is improper seems like an attempt to deflect from the real issue, which is that a career civil service adjudicator reported being overruled by Kline on the denial of security clearances for some of President Trump’s appointees.