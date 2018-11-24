John Roberts gives readers yet another opportunity to blast Trump

Comes now Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. — a man not known for saying anything particularly newsworthy outside Supreme Court oral arguments and decisions — to make the biggest splash in Trump’s political morass. For the most part, readers have praised Roberts for defending the federal judiciary against recent attacks by Trump on “Obama judges”; even those who say the president is right about partisan jurists attack the Republican Party for producing a leader like Trump and a court like the one overseen by Roberts.