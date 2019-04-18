The ridiculous complaints against Laguna Beach’s flag-emblazoned police cars

To the editor: Some residents of the Orange County town of Laguna Beach find their police department’s new vehicle paint scheme — which has the word “POLICE” emblazoned in red, white and blue — rather “aggressive.” I would be surprised if any of these people are military veterans.
The city should not back down because of some residents’ sensitivities, since there is no way you can please everyone. If the city were to cave on this, what would be next? Would those big bumper guards be deemed too aggressive? Police cars are supposed to be a bit intimidating.
The paint job is tasteful and respectful to the flag while at the same time being eye catching. If you read the U.S. Flag Code, you’ll see that the paint scheme contains no violation. I have a feeling that if the city had put the colors of the rainbow on their police cars, no one would be complaining.
Wayne L. Johnson, Alexandria, Va.
To the editor: Loyalty to our flag and country has nothing to do with loyalty to the police. But, by associating the flag with a police force, one can easily see how people, like the attorney quoted in your article, can make that leap.
Police departments are not the United States of America. In many places, they’re an enforcement arm of government with a history of questionable tactics that have made blind loyalty or support of them distasteful to many people.
It’s easy to see why those who have been victimized by police would be upset at slapping the American flag on a police car. It makes the statement that the police represent America, which they clearly do not.
Anthony Blake, Woodland Hills
To the editor: That’s not an American flag on Laguna Beach’s police cruisers, it’s just a bad graphic.
Police cars are not supposed to be pretty, fun or even patriotic. They need to be instantly recognizable as police cars, not circus wagons.
Doug Stokes, Duarte
