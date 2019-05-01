L.A. needs more people to fight unjust parking tickets

To the editor: The triumph in the story of Lisa Soremekun’s two-year parking-ticket battle is her relentless determination and ultimate victory. The tragedy is that it is so rare.
L.A. City Hall seems to think that protecting itself rather than residents is its main mission.
In ticketing Soremekun, the city made a mistake — a small one, at that — which it should have simply acknowledged and paid back, and that would have been the end of it. Instead, it spent thousands of tax dollars paying its attorneys in an effort to save face, and then lost anyway.
It is an unjust, inefficient and untenable way to conduct city business — or for that matter, any business.
Bart Braverman, Indio
To the editor: Most of us are stymied by the bureaucratic mazes that are city government and the legal system.
The moral of the story? Los Angeles needs more people like Lisa Soremekun. She should run for public office.
Chuck Heinz, West Hills
