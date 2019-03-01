We shouldn’t need Michael Cohen to show us how bad of a president Trump is

We had visual effects in the form of a poster proclaiming Cohen’s pants were on fire; we had a pit bull member of Congress, who has been accused of lying about allegations of abuse while he was a college wrestling coach, excoriating a witness for lying; we had another Republican bring out a silent African American women to prove conclusively that Trump isn’t a racist; and we had other Republicans complaining about this hearing wasting their valuable time, apparently suffering from amnesia over their years-long Benghazi investigation.