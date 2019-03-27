The Republicans going after Schiff expect us to think Trump has been honest all along

To the editor: House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) should resign? (“Republicans and Democrats angle to take the offensive after Mueller report,” March 25.)
We haven’t even seen Justice Department Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report about Russian interference in the 2016 election, but the people going after Schiff act as if we must trust that President Trump has been telling the truth all along and we must put our suspicions behind us.
The thought has occurred to me that if Trump was a diabolical genius, he set this whole thing in motion by firing former FBI Directer James B. Comey, acting like a Russian puppet in Helsinki and blasting Mueller, just so he could be vindicated and make his critics look bad. But I subscribe to a simpler theory: Trump acts like he has something to hide because he does.
Let’s get Mueller’s full report.
Jeff Vaughn, Encino
..
To the editor: I’ve tried to be open-minded about the investigation into the president over the course of nearly two years. Now, Democrats who said all along that they wanted Mueller’s investigation to play out, evidently believing it would reveal damning information about the president, are calling for further inquiry.
I already know Trump’s critics do not like him, his policies or the horse he rode in on.
Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles), Schiff, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin) and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) owe the president and the country an apology for dragging us through this mess. As a consequence of their actions, I will never again vote for a Democrat.
Paul Hansen, Artesia
