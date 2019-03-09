Nazi salute video shows how desperately we need better education about the Holocaust, readers say

As someone who grew up and went to school in the 1980s and ’90s, I recall always being aware of the Holocaust — the scale of it, the millions killed, the hate that drove it. Events where survivors spoke of their experiences and the family and friends they lost were common. Combat veterans were often brought in to supplement the history lessons in our books. A recording I made of a conversation with my grandmother about her childhood in a Nazi-occupied country was played in my fifth-grade class.