There’s nothing Gov. Newsom can do to help corruption-plagued El Salvador

To the editor: Gov. Gavin Newsom’s trip to El Salvador was a total waste of time and money. He’s obviously pandering to the undocumented migrant community in California while doing nothing to resolve the state’s many problems. He places some blame on the U.S. for El Salvador’s plight while ignoring the real story.
The current president, Salvador Sánchez Cerén, a member of the left-wing FMLN Front, has done nothing to improve his country. The previous president, Mauricio Funes, also a member of the FMLN Front, is now living in exile in Nicaragua, accused of corruption during his term. Funes’ predecessor was sentenced last year to 10 years in prison for corruption, and the president before him died in 2016 while under house arrest for corruption.
The United States has wasted millions of dollars in El Salvador, and nothing has changed. Newsom can go to El Salvador and kneel and pray in the cathedral and express concern for Salvadorans, but until a decent government is elected, the country will remain the way it is now.
Raul De Cardenas, Los Angeles
To the editor: I thought we elected a governor, not someone using his office so he can one day run for president.
What possible substantial benefit to our state can come from Newsom’s trip to El Salvador? It's not like there aren’t enough problems in California to keep him busy at home.
I’m sure Newsom was treated like royalty and the trip did much to pump his ego, but it did nothing to address our homelessness problem, the housing crisis, high taxes, crumbling infrastructure and more. And by the way, how much did this cost us?
Jerry West, Pasadena
