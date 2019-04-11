There’s nothing Gov. Newsom can do to help corruption-plagued El Salvador

The current president, Salvador Sánchez Cerén, a member of the left-wing FMLN Front, has done nothing to improve his country. The previous president, Mauricio Funes, also a member of the FMLN Front, is now living in exile in Nicaragua, accused of corruption during his term. Funes’ predecessor was sentenced last year to 10 years in prison for corruption, and the president before him died in 2016 while under house arrest for corruption.