What did readers talk about after the Northridge quake in 1994? Fires, spared TVs and God

“After the past two years, with urban unrest, massive layoffs, crime, floods, fires and now the earthquake, we in Southern California continue to withstand an onslaught of troubles, tragedy and sorrows witnessed by few other, if any, cities of the country. Yet, there has been an incredible degree of courage, resilience and determination among us here to withstand these traumatic and testing times. Some have referred to us as mellow or as flakes or castoffs, but like the soft clay hardened in the kiln, we, under the California sun, have hardened ourselves to not only withstand but continue to thrive under the most adverse conditions.”