The simple reason all retailers don't adopt paperless receipts: It costs money

To the editor: A win for a statewide paper receipt ban would not be a win for consumers. It would be a pat on the back for members of the state Legislature but higher prices for business owners like me and our customers.
The financial burden of replacing a working point of sale system with a government-approved one is hardly acknowledged. Retail workers can confirm that the cost being passed down to the businesses will very much be passed down to their customers.
The one positive of AB 161? There will be no receipt to remind us the cost of this bill.
Gus Lizarde, Los Angeles
To the editor: The Internal Revenue Service requires receipts — as in, physical receipts. All this law will do is pass on to the consumer the job of printing a receipt.
But since people at home don’t have those cute little machines that spit out those tiny receipts, your receipt will be printed on standard, letter-sized paper using way more resources than now.
Why can’t politicians recognize the law of unintended consequences?
Chris Richgels, Long Beach
