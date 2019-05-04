The problem with ‘people of color’: It implies whiteness is the default

To the editor: I was about to be persuaded by the author’s eloquent plea to get rid of the term “people of color,” but then I noticed on the same day’s op-ed page a piece by columnist Virginia Heffernan, who uses that exact phrase to end her evaluation of former Vice President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign kickoff: “His savior complex, in particular, is in danger from the women and people of color who are his rivals for the Democratic nomination.”