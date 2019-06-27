Why should religious institutions get a pass when they break the law?

In this case, a Catholic school fired an employee for taking time off to get chemotherapy to fight her cancer, and those nine 9th Circuit judges wanted the school to be immune from lawsuits. No religion has the right to ignore laws that apply generally to all of us. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled exactly that in a case stating that American Indians had no right to ignore narcotic laws and smoke peyote, which they had done religiously for hundreds of years.