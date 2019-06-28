The gut-wrenching photo from the Rio Grande should spur us to act

To the editor: Very tragic and sad photo in my newspaper today. I say “my” newspaper because I’ve read the L.A. Times every day since I was 15 years old, so for the past 45 years. What exactly is the paper's policy on death photos? Migrants die in the deserts trying to get into the United States every day. But the daily deaths in Los Angeles are not even reported in this paper, let alone pictured. There is so much needed reporting that can be done just focusing on California and L.A.’s problems; this paper needs to relish in and exploit that niche. Trying to be the New York Times or Washington Post is not what is needed.