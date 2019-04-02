There are better ways to appreciate horses than by racing them to death

True, watching stunning athletes (horses and jockeys alike) demonstrate their prowess and awesome beauty against a backdrop like the San Gabriel Mountains that loom over Santa Anita Park is compelling, even breathtaking. But the gambling by spectators; the drive by owners to acquire the strongest, fastest equines that are then raced way too early in their young lives; the trainers who carry out the owners’ ambitions to gain wealth and celebrity often at the expense of the animals — we can and should do better.