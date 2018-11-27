Harsh, corporate-style dismissals have no place at ALOUD or the L.A. Library Foundation

ALOUD held a unique place in the larger cultural landscape in the way that it fostered civic debate within the sanctity of the public library, a place where all are welcome. The success of projects like “Visualizing Language: Oaxaca in L.A.” or a public reading of Nelson Mandela’s prison letters (with local writers joined by Mandela’s granddaughter) are just a few examples of how public programs can reflect the most urgent issues of our time, provoking engaging discussions among a multi-generational, culturally diverse cohort of Angelenos.