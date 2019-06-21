Trump has no idea how to deport millions of immigrants

To the editor: To put some perspective on deporting 11 million people from the United States, if that idea were applied to the least populated of the 50 states, this would remove every person now living in Wyoming, Vermont, North Dakota, Alaska, South Dakota, Delaware, Montana, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine and Hawaii. (“Trump vows to deport ‘millions’ of migrants, but it’s unclear how,” June 18)
Does President Trump have any idea what rounding up and deporting millions of immigrants in the country illegally would take? Does he care what impact this expulsion would have on the nation’s economy, America’s view of itself as a rational decision maker, or the world's view of the United States as a mature, stable country that respects human rights?
Just as Germany will always be stained by the atrocity of the Holocaust, the United States would forever have to apologize for the Trump expulsion.
Land Wayland, Chino Hills
To the editor: The president’s stated intent to deport millions of undocumented immigrants in the coming weeks is a classic piece of Trumpian hyperbole.
There are an estimated 11 million immigrants living in the United States without authorization. Some crossed over the border, some overstayed visas, some came in inside shipping containers. Many have been here for decades.
So when Trump says we will deport them as fast as they came in, presumably it will take decades to remove these people.
Erica Hahn, Monrovia
