The battle over impeaching Trump is a symptom of a sick democracy

To the editor: Currently we are wringing our hands over the very real picture of a lawless, chaotic, out-of-control president holding a club over a spineless Senate while a Democratic House works tirelessly to right this badly tilting ship of state. (“McGahn defies subpoena to testify and faces contempt of Congress vote,” May 21)
This is what happens when the American public takes its eyes off the ball. Democracy can never be taken for granted.
There are opportunistic sources that are always on the lookout to destroy a democracy that works for all its people. Let us all learn from this. We need to work our hearts out to right this ship before it sinks and never let our eyes off the ball again.
Marcy Bregman, Agoura Hills
