Does Trump pose a security risk? His tax returns would help answer that

To the editor: The recurring media coverage of how White House advisor Jared Kushner received his top-secret security clearance raises an obvious question: Could President Trump have received a similar clearance after he filled out a truthful SF-86?
A more troubling question is how we can elect a president without any way of determining if he or she poses a security risk. A requirement to release tax returns might go a long way toward eliminating these concerns.
Abe Weitzberg, Woodland Hills
..
To the editor: Calling Kushner a “diplomat” is indicative of the bleakness of this administration, starting with Trump and encompassing all the pro-business millionaires and billionaires who should not be in any president's cabinet.
Emma Willsey, Huntington Beach
