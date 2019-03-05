Advertisement

Does Trump pose a security risk? His tax returns would help answer that

Mar 05, 2019 | 3:00 AM
Jared Kushner and President Trump confer during a signing ceremony at the White House in December. (Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post)

To the editor: The recurring media coverage of how White House advisor Jared Kushner received his top-secret security clearance raises an obvious question: Could President Trump have received a similar clearance after he filled out a truthful SF-86?

A more troubling question is how we can elect a president without any way of determining if he or she poses a security risk. A requirement to release tax returns might go a long way toward eliminating these concerns.

Abe Weitzberg, Woodland Hills

To the editor: Calling Kushner a “diplomat” is indicative of the bleakness of this administration, starting with Trump and encompassing all the pro-business millionaires and billionaires who should not be in any president's cabinet.

Emma Willsey, Huntington Beach

