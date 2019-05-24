Trump threw a temper tantrum. Is he upset over the next big revelations?

To the editor: Obviously preplanned, President Trump threw a childish temper tantrum before House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) so he could stage a supposedly impromptu news conference with signs at his podium that just happened to be printed and ready for him.
All this so he can try to stop Congress from investigating him and prevent his financial records from seeing the light of day.
Is Trump afraid of what will be revealed about his financial “genius”? Is he not the financial wizard he claims to be? Is he not really a billionaire?
Surely America deserves better than this. Surely the world needs more mature leadership from the most powerful nation among the nations.
Jacqueline Kerr, Los Feliz
To the editor: The Democrats in Congress are trying to dig up financial records going back to before Trump was in office. Think about that: The Democrats are setting the standard that if politicians don’t like the winner of an election, they can try to destroy that person using the power of government.
Whether you like Trump or hate him, this should scare the living daylights out of you.
What is to stop a committee chairman, say, from using the IRS and the threat of subpoenas to drive people away from politics? Can future Republican chairs attack Joe Biden or Kamala Harris if they become president?
This is beyond dangerous.
Joseph Schillmoeller, Gardena
