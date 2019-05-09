Trump’s tax returns show how versatile he is — at failing

To the editor: The New York Times reported that, between 1985 and 1994, Donald Trump’s tax returns showed he had lost more than $1 billion as a private businessman.
This may cause those of us who thought Trump was one-dimensional to concede that he has some versatility. He is not only a failure politically as president — which everybody except his base knows — but now, it emerges, he was also a failure economically.
Give credit where credit is due.
Roger Carasso, Santa Fe, N.M.
To the editor: Recent reports show President Trump is not concerned about running up debt and losing more than $1 billion in his personal life.
I would like to see some reporters provide an accounting of how much he has added to the national debt with the recent tax law and how much money we have lost because of the recent government shutdown and the overall mismanagement of the executive branch.
Trump claims that the country is raking in millions of dollars because of his tariffs. Since a tariff is essentially a tax that is passed onto the consumer in most cases, I would like to see him propose a rebate to those consumers.
I will not hold my breath on that, because I really don’t think he understands how tariffs and the global economy work. Hopefully, the next president will not only be familiar with economic reality, but also our Constitution.
June Thompson, Los Angeles
