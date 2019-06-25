Advertisement

Trump speaks sharply and carries a small stick

Jun 25, 2019 | 3:00 AM
President Trump speaks at the White House on June 24. (Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)

To the editor: Mr. McManus has his version of the “Trump Doctrine.” Mine is slightly wider.

Part 1 consists of insulting and demeaning traditional allies while gushing over autocrats and other no-goodniks, with a belief that foreign affairs is a serious zero-sum game, and he has to have a “win.”

Part 2 is attempting to turn foreign affairs into a personal moneymaking matter.

Part 3 is exactly the opposite of Teddy Roosevelt’s “speak softly and carry a big stick.” It involves picking a good fight and then, when opponents show stern resistance, retreating. And, oh yes, talking tough again.

Sadly, we all know Trump’s routine so it becomes less and less likely to succeed.

Steven Chinn, New York City

