‘But what about abortion?’ — for some readers, no other issue is more important

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s moratorium last month on executions in California drew plenty of criticism from readers who said it was wrong for the governor’s personal belief on capital punishment to trump the will of voters, who as recently as 2016 opted to keep the death penalty. A subset of those letters offered more pointed criticism: They said Newsom was wrong to value the lives of convicted killers more than victims — and by victims, I mean aborted fetuses.