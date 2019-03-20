Her lingering bad cough turned out to be pertussis. Get vaccinated

To the editor: Imagine my surprise as a 67-year-old when I tested positive for pertussis. (“Harvard-Westlake students were vaccinated. Dozens caught whooping cough anyway,” March 16.)
I went in for what I thought was lingering bad bronchitis. Nope, it was whooping cough. I am retired and, except for grocery stores and such, I am not around children or young adults during my day. So who knows where I got this?
What’s important here is that adults need to be cognizant that this is not just a kid’s disease and need to be up to date on their vaccines. Plus, you need to see a doctor if you have a bad cough that lingers. Adults could inadvertently be spreading it by not taking these precautions.
As soon as I’m completely over this, I’m getting the vaccination. I don’t want this ever again.
Mary Edwards, Camarillo
Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook