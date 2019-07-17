Face it, transit advocates — L.A. is a city for cars

To the editor: The L.A. Times Editorial Board believes more bus-only lanes may be key to boosting transit ridership in Los Angeles. I have a few points in response.

First, buses do not take you from door to door. This is a problem, as walking a few blocks in the San Fernando Valley in the dead of summer can be a health hazard.

Second, there’s the 800-pound gorilla in the room: the proliferation of gigantic housing complexes under construction all over the city. At some point, all of these units will be occupied. Is it realistic to assume that these residents will all take the bus?

Los Angeles is a city set up for cars, and driving remains the best, fastest and most cost-effective mode of transportation. Riding the bus is a nice idea, but it is not realistic in 2019.

If you think the traffic is bad now, just wait.

Peter Marquard, Northridge

..

To the editor: Too much of bus transit time is spent making stops. In contrast, if you visit cities like Hong Kong, Seoul and Singapore that have efficient bus transit systems, you will notice longer distances between stops.

Public bus transportation is not door-to-door limo service. Walking a bit to get to a bus stop not only makes the trip faster but is also healthier for you.

Andrew Ko, San Marino

..

To the editor: How about considering transportation solutions that are consumer friendly instead of those that appeal to politicians?

Build more roadways for buses and automobiles. Stop forcing citizens and consumers into systems that eliminate freedom.

Mark Marek, San Antonio, Texas