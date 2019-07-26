The Trump administration is right about the persecution of Christians

To the editor: What’s “redefining” human rights isn’t the Trump administration, it’s this article.

A British government panel recently declared that attacks on Christians in parts of the world are approaching the level of genocide. The article gives the impression that this is a just a conservative issue, but Obama administration Secretary of State John F. Kerry and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) have also voiced concerns on the matter.

The article notes the criticism of Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo’s comments praising Egypt’s authoritarian president for supporting that country’s minority Coptic Christians, but it neglects to point out that his predecessor was affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood that razed hundreds of churches. Furthermore, according to some advocacy groups, 70% of the world’s persecuted are Christians.

To minimize religious freedom does us all a disservice.

Advertisement

Larry Walker, Canoga Park

..

To the editor: Pompeo believes all rights derive from religious rights. To continuously remind him of his search for truth, he keeps an open Bible on his desk.

Unless he plans on disregarding quite a few sections, he has opened the door to “rights” such as the God-approved right to own slaves, the right to marry more than one woman or enslave women, the right to commit genocide against other “tribes” and nonbelievers, and the right to punish by death even minor transgressions.

Advertisement

I suggest he instead keep a copy of the Constitution on his desk opened to our Bill of Rights and the rest of the amendments. He would find that the 1st Amendment alone is in stark contrast to much of the Bible.

Otherwise, heaven help us.

Cathy Goldberg, Seal Beach