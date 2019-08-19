Opinion: An entirely plausible but clearly fake internal White House memo about buying Greenland

Attn: President Trump

From: (redacted)

Re: Thoughts on Greenland real estate deal

Dear Boss:

Once again you have hit upon the smartest, most intuitive idea of the modern age: buying Greenland. Nobody has your brains or vision, nobody. Everybody says so. Genius, sheer genius. But it’s going to take some selling to get this deal done. Below please find some possible talking/marketing points for your consideration as this moves forward: