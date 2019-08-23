Letters to the Editor: Once again, Trump cowers to the NRA

To the editor: Not surprisingly, President Trump reversed his recent support for placing some restrictions on gun sales in the wake of several recent mass shootings. When he explained his reasoning for doing so, he provided important insight into who he is and his oftentimes bizarre actions.

Trump is not acting as president of the United States. Instead, he believes his job is to provide support only to those who endorse him. He is incapable of acting in any way that betrays compassion or empathy on his part, or a willingness to antagonize his followers. Since many of his supporters have certain biases, most of us know what Trump needs to do to appease them.

There is nothing that Trump could do more to make America great than to recognize the fact that he is the president of the entire United States, not just of his adoring followers. Only then could he at least appear to be presidential.

Michael Platt, Rancho Mirage

To the editor: What a gutless wimp our president is.

Trump can quickly label independent females “nasty” and fire appointees who don’t praise him sufficiently or pander to him, but he can’t stand up to the National Rifle Assn. or evangelical Christians because they helped him get elected.

So many grand gestures, so many hypocritical “thoughts and prayers,” so many easy promises made during prime time — now this insane play will take an intermission until the next tragedy brings another rerun.

June Maguire, Mission Viejo

To the editor: As usual, Trump has backed off his original support of “meaningful” background checks and “red flag” laws in the face of pressure from the NRA.

Trump states, “It’s not the gun that pulls the trigger, it’s the person holding the gun.” Perhaps I am missing something, but don’t background checks and red flag laws target the person wanting to hold the gun?

Felice Sussman, Los Alamitos